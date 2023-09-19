Nayanthara wrote a lengthy romantic note to her husband Vignesh Shivan, who turned 38 on Monday

Source/Instagram

Actress Nayanthara recently made her Instagram debut, and since then she has been treating her fans with glimpses of her life. She took to the gram to post a heartfelt birthday message for her partner, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who turned 38. It's worth noting that Vignesh used to be the one celebrating Nayanthara's birthdays on Instagram, sharing glimpses of their vacations and special moments. However, now that Nayanthara has joined the platform, she's jumped right into the birthday celebrations.

In her Instagram post, Nayanthara shared three lovely pictures and penned a touching note to wish Vignesh a happy birthday. She began by expressing her gratitude for the love and respect he showers upon her. Her words conveyed a deep sense of appreciation for their relationship and the joy he brings into her life.

Nayanthara's heartfelt sentiment said, "Happyyy birthday my blessing. There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life. May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world I LOVE YOU (sic.)”

This public display of affection celebrated Vignesh Shivan's birthday and gave a glimpse into the warmth and love that define their relationship. It was a beautiful moment that resonated with fans who adore the couple. Soon enough, the comment section was filled with heartfelt comments. "The bold letters of "NO ONE LIKE YOU" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "Blessings to be cherished… god bless"

"Lovely, this love should remain the same forever. I like that" read another comment.

"Fantastic Birthday wishes to Wikki Anna" wrote another user.

In response to Nayanthara's heartfelt tribute, Vignesh Shivan shared pictures from a secret birthday celebration organized by his beloved. He expressed his gratitude, writing, "Blessed birthday, my first birthday with my boys #Uyir #Ulag. Love you Nayanthara and the entire home crew for putting together a sequence of pleasant, heart-warming surprises."

With Nayanthara's Instagram debut, fans eagerly await more insights into her personal and professional life. On the work front, her upcoming movie, "Iraivan," set to release on September 28 and starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role, promises to be an exciting addition to her already illustrious career.