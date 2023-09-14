Nayanthara ventures into skincare business, launches her brand 9SKIN

Nayanthara launched her own skincare brand, named 9SKIN, today on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Nayanthara has joined the list of actresses who launched their own beauty labels. The actress announced her venture, named 9SKIN, on her Instagram account. Sharing pictures from a photoshoot, she informed that the 'journey' will begin from September 29.

Nayanthara's caption on Instagram read, "Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature & modern science with nano technology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin!"

She added, "We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of Self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023. Prepare for an amazing skincare experience!"

Nayanthara dropped a hint at a new venture on September 9. She wrote, "Announcing the launch of something special on this spl. day." Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, also shared the picture. His caption read, "Readyyy! Sooo excited & proud of you @nayanthara. 9/9/23 starting another beautiful journey - launching soon on this special day."

The 'Lady Superstar' made her Instagram debut on August 31. The trailer of her first Hindi film, Jawan, released on the same day. Her Instagram debut was with an adorable video featuring her sons Uyir and Ulagam. Nayanthara's caption read, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…."

She made her Bollywood debut with Jawan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Nayanthara. Directed by Atlee, the actioner is already a blockbuster. The film released on September 7 and has crossed the Rs. 300-crore mark at the box office in India in just 6 days.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.