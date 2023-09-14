Karan Johar 'blown away' by Jawan, calls 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan 'an irreplaceable force of nature'

Karan Johar reviewed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and praised the team for making a fantastic entertainer

Karan Johar revealed in an Instagram post that he was `blown away` by Jawan He praised director Atlee and the cast of Jawan Karan called Shah Rukh `an irreplaceable force of nature`

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has garnered only appreciation from the audience and critics. Bollywood celebrities are also raving about the big-scale actioner directed by Atlee. Karan Johar was the latest tinsel town member to watch the spectacle on the big screen. Blown away by the adrenaline rush of Jawan, the filmmaker penned a detailed note on Instagram, praising the entire team.

Karan wrote, "OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone!!!"

He added, "@sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emoticons) and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega-stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In just 6 days, Jawan earned Rs. 306.58 crores in Hindi in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: â¹ 306.58 cr." He added, "#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr, Tue 2.52 cr. Total: â¹ 39.02 cr."

#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: â¹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/gWIldgCMY1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2023

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.