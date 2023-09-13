Jawan: Police tracks down individuals selling pirated copy of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The rising popularity of Jawan has created a huge rise in pirated content with clips and the film being leaked across various platforms

The rising popularity of Jawan has created a huge rise in pirated content with clips and the film being leaked across various platforms. To tackle this issue Red Chillies Entertainment has taken strict disciplinary action against Individuals sharing the clips or uploading it across platforms like WhatsApp and others.

Multiple anti-piracy agencies have been hired by the production house to track down individuals and groups aggressively, who are then reported to the police to take criminal action for spreading piracy. The production house today has filed a police complaint with police inspector, Mr Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people who are indulging in piracy.

According to a source close to the production house, "We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property”.

The production house has found that the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains. Further, such an act would not have been possible without entering into a criminal conspiracy by the accused. Hence criminal action will be taken against individuals and groups.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court granted a John Doe order in favour of the production house to take action against leaked videos and pirated copies of the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film has been doing great on the box office.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and shared the latest report on ‘Jawan’s box office. Adarsh shared, "#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: â¹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice"