Family First Nayanthara enjoys weekend boating excursion with her two kids
Family First: Nayanthara enjoys weekend boating excursion with her two kids

30 March,2024 08:47 PM IST
IANS

Superstar Nayanthara, who made her foray into Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ last year, is enjoying her weekend with her kids

Family First: Nayanthara enjoys weekend boating excursion with her two kids

Nayanthara's Instagram

Family First: Nayanthara enjoys weekend boating excursion with her two kids
Superstar Nayanthara, who made her foray into Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ last year, is enjoying her weekend with her kids.


On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared videos of her boat ride with her kids Uyir and Ulag.


She wrote on one of the videos, “Boating day with the boys”. In the videos, both her kids can be seen enjoying the ride in serene waters as it cruises under the sunset.


Earlier, the actress reunited with her husband, Vignesh as he returned home after completing his shooting schedule. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a set of 4 pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their 2 kids.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

This came after the actress had shared a cryptic message on her social media which left her fans worrying. She had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text which read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”

However, the cryptic post was later known to be for a brand campaign.

