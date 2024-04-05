Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer receives CBFC certification change from U/A to U

The ‘Family Star’ makers revealed that the certification of the film has now changed to ‘U’, with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film, ‘Family Star’, is releasing today on 5th April. Yesterday, just a day before the film’s release, the movie was granted a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the makers of the film later updated the audience that this certification had been changed. The ‘Family Star’ makers revealed that the certification of the film has now changed to ‘U’, with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In the press note shared by the team of the film, it has been mentioned that, “This movie has been awarded a clean U certificate by the censor board. It promises a 2-hour and 30-minute-long family entertainer that audiences of all ages can enjoy together.”

About 'The Family Star' trailer

The film’s trailer starts with Vijay praying to God, hoping for no losses in his life and only gains. Mrunal appears as his neighbour, close to his family, which bothers him. While she develops feelings for him first, the story shifts to the US, where he works under her. However, tensions arise when Mrunal believes she is causing problems in his life, leading to her angrily slapping him, as shown in the trailer.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's work front

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

