Birthday Special: Vijay Deverakonda's journey to stardom

Vijay Deverakonda's remarkable journey to stardom is a testament to his talent, hard work, and perseverance

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda is a name that has become synonymous with Telugu cinema. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood and has a huge fan following not just in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also in other parts of India. Vijay's journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, and his rise to fame is a testament to his talent, hard work, and perseverance.

Vijay Devarakonda was born in Achampet, Telangana, on May 9, 1989. His father was a TV serial and ad-film director, and his mother was a soft skills trainer. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad and completed his schooling at Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School. He went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Badruka College of Commerce.

His passion for acting began at a young age. He started attending theatre workshops and acting classes while he was still in college. In 2011, he made his debut in a supporting role in the Telugu rom-com film 'Nuvvila'. Although the film didn't do well at the box office, Vijay's performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

After a few more supporting roles, Vijay got his big break in 2015 with the film 'Yevade Subramanyam'. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Vijay's performance as a free-spirited young man was widely praised. However, it was his next film, 'Pellichoopulu', that catapulted him to stardom.

'Pelli Choopulu' was a low-budget film that was made on a shoestring budget of just 1.5 crores. However, the film became a blockbuster and grossed over 30 crores at the box office. Vijay's performance as a brash and confident chef won him numerous accolades and awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu.

Vijay's next film, 'Arjun Reddy', was another game-changer. The 2017 film was a bold and unconventional love story that dealt with themes like drug abuse, toxic masculinity, and heartbreak. Vijay's performance as the titular character won him widespread acclaim and established him as a bankable star. The film was remade in Hindi as 'Kabir Singh' and went on to become a massive hit.

Since then, Vijay has acted in a string of successful films like 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), 'Taxiwaala' (2018), 'Dear Comrade'(2019), and 'World Famous Lover'(2020). He has also ventured into production with his own banner, King of the Hill Entertainment. Vijay's popularity has also earned him endorsement deals with top brands like Myntra, Uber, and Manyavar.

Vijay Devarakonda's journey to stardom is an inspiring story of grit, talent, and hard work. He started his career with small supporting roles but never gave up on his dream of becoming a leading actor. His breakthrough performance in 'Pellichoopulu' and his critically acclaimed turn in "Arjun Reddy" established him as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. Today, he is a bonafide star with a huge fan following, and his future in the industry looks bright.

