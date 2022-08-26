Breaking News
Why was car shed land not marked as forest, asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde govt orders demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab
Mumbai reports 838 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress over Rahul Gandhi's 'immaturity'
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of Arjun Reddy

Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of 'Arjun Reddy'

Updated on: 26 August,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Shalini also expressed gratitude to her Arjun Reddy co-star Vijay, who incidentally is gearing up for his new release Liger

Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of 'Arjun Reddy'

Shalini Pandey. File pic


Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer 'Arjun Reddy' has completed five years since it was released. On its fifth anniversary, Shalini took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic note, "This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi were unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)


Also Read: Watch video! What would you rather...with Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey

Shalini also expressed gratitude to her Arjun Reddy co-star Vijay, who incidentally is gearing up for his new release Liger.

"Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star - Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!"

Arjun Reddy was remade in Bollywood as 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the leads in the Hindi version.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think Vidya Balan has been a changemaker on and off screen with her fierce and unfiltered demeanour?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Vijay Deverakonda Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK