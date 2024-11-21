Famous Malayalam actor Meghanathan, son of prolific actor Balan K. Nair passed away at age 60 due to a prolonged lung illness. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi

Famous Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung-related illness.

The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he breathed his last. The actor's funeral is scheduled to take place at his residence in Shoranur on Thursday.

Minister for General Education, of Kerala, V Sivankutty took to his social media account on Facebook to share his condolences.

"The acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters. Tributes to actor Meghanathan," read the post along with a picture of the late actor.

Meghanathan, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as the third child of iconic actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.

The actor made his acting debut in the 1983 Malayalam film 'Asthram', marking the beginning of a prolific career that spanned over three decades. With more than 50 films to his credit, Meghanathan carved a niche for himself by portraying diverse roles, predominantly as an antagonist, much like his legendary father.

Some of his most memorable performances include roles in Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vaasthavam.

In addition to his successful film career, Meghanathan was a familiar face on television, having acted in popular serials such as Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, and Chitta. His most recent film appearance was in Samadhana Pusthakam, released earlier this year. (ANI)

