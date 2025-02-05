The FIFA World Cup Instagram handle gave a nod to Telugu superstar Jr NTR while wishing football legends Neymar, Tevez and Ronaldo's birthday

Man of Masses, NTR Jr., continues to create waves worldwide, and this time it’s in the most unexpected way! The Man Of Masses who had put India on the global map with the roaring success of RRR, recently found himself at the center of a quirky crossover with the FIFA World Cup.

The big FIFA World Cup x Jr NTR collab

Here’s what happened — today (February 5th) marks the birthday of football legends Neymar, Carlos Tevez, and Cristiano Ronaldo. But wait, here's where it gets wild—take their initials, and it spells out N-T-R. Yes, you read that right! Talk about a coincidence straight out of a blockbuster movie.

FIFA’s official Instagram handle shared a fun animated poster featuring the three football icons doing none other than NTR Jr.’s iconic hook step from Naatu Naatu. The caption read: "Mood when it's your birthday 🕺." And trust us, it was everything!

Not one to miss out on a fun moment, NTR Jr. himself jumped into the banter with a witty reply: "Haha... Happy Birthday Neymar, Tevez, Ronaldo! ❤️."

Fans couldn’t handle this epic crossover, flooding social media with comments like, “This is the collab we didn’t know we needed.” Well, we love how NTR Jr. continues to surprise us—be it on the big screen or with these iconic international shoutouts!

Jr NTR's work front

The Telugu star was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Devara: Part 1'. The film directed by Kortala Siva also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The second part of the film is currently in the works. A source from the film's unit had revealed to us, "It will be bigger than its prequel, with all the characters having more evolved arcs. Vara (Jr NTR), Thangam (Kapoor), Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), Singappa (Prakash Raj), Task Force Chief Shivam (Ajay), and Rayappa (Meka Srikanth) will return to the screen in a more dynamic way,” the source reveals. They add that, Vara’s character will have more screen time. “The reason why Vara killed his own father will also be revealed. Devara Part 2 will be set in more contemporary times.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in the film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan. This will mark his debut in the Hindi film industry. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji will see NTR lock horns with Roshan. The film also stars Kiara Advani.