Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Varun Dhawan to shoot lavish song for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan to shoot lavish song for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor

Updated on: 05 February,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Varun Dhawan to take a break from the shoot of Border 2 to film a song with Janhvi Kapoor for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan to shoot lavish song for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Varun Dhawan to shoot lavish song for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor
It has been a month of war cry and action for Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Border 2 in Jhansi. But by February-end, the actor will take a break from the intense war drama and enjoy some song-and-dance instead. We’ve heard Dhawan will fly back to Mumbai to film a lavish song for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture that also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The dance number, featuring Dhawan and Kapoor, will be shot on a specially constructed set in Madh Island between February 24 and 28. 


A source from the production shares, “The shoot of Sunny Sanskari… was wrapped up last September. Only this song is remaining. Shashank wants a vibrant number that captures the film’s light-hearted mood. In his previous offerings, the director has had popular dance numbers—be it Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania [2014] or the title track in Badrinath Ki Dulhania [2017]. He wants an energetic and foot-tapping track this time too.” Ganesh Acharya has been roped in to choreograph the number, which will include 50 background dancers.



varun dhawan janhvi kapoor sanya malhotra rohit saraf Border 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

