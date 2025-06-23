Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement calling for nationwide boycott of the film, and has also urged artists across the film industries of Indian to not engage with Diljit in any capacity for any project including live events.

AICWA objects to inclusion of Pakistani actress in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3' in currently under fire over the casting of Pakistani artists. His latest film, Sardaar Ji 3, has come under the scanner for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the inclusion of the actress in the film. Similarly, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also expressed its opposition. The film bodies have called for a ban on all of Diljit's films in the future.

AICWA condemns Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania Aamir

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, issued a statement, wherein he called for a nationwide boycott of the film. He also urged all Indian artists not to engage with Diljit in any capacity for any project, including live shows and events.

Gupta said, "Despite knowing the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent Indian lives were lost at the hands of Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to cast a Pakistani artist. This decision comes at a time when the entire nation, 140 crore Indians, the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of life, are united against Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the families of the martyred".

The move comes amid the tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgham attack episode. Earlier, following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, AICWA had officially boycotted all Pakistani artists from working in India and warned the Indian film and music industry of strict consequences. In the Sardaar Ji 3 context, he mentioned that Diljit has disrespected the sentiments of the nation through his actions. "His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities", he said.

Meanwhile, AICWA has announced a complete boycott of Diljit from the Indian film industry. He has urged all Indian producers, production houses, music companies, event organisers, and film workers to stand united and not collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh in any professional capacity. AICWA also noted that it will approach various industry unions, workers’ bodies, and stakeholders to uphold their call.

FWICE reacts

Similarly, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has also expressed his displeasure with Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Diljit Dosanjh is likely to get banned for working with Hania Aamir



He added, “We have heard that the film is not being released in India. But if they plan to release it, we will ban it. For now, they are releasing overseas only. That being said, Diljit working with a Pakistani actor is something we are not ready to overlook. We have called for a strict ban on all upcoming films, songs or any other sort of projects. We will also issue a formal letter on the same today. Along with Diljit, we have also called for a ban on the producers of the film regarding all their upcoming films”.