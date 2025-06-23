Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Stills from Sardaar Ji 3

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of Sardaar Ji 3. However, the film is set to skip its India release and will be available only in overseas markets. The reason? It's casting. On Sunday, Diljit shared the film’s trailer on social media and announced the release date. Alongside, it was revealed that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir plays a prominent role in the film.

Sardaar Ji 3 to skip India release


Sharing the trailer on his official Instagram page, Diljit wrote, “Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN (sic).”


The film will not be released in India, as the country has banned the release of any projects featuring Pakistani artists following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 22 lives.

 
 
 
 
 
The trailer is also geo-blocked for Indian viewers, making it unavailable to stream within the country.

Online, many netizens expressed anger over the casting choice and called the move 'anti-national'

A user wrote, “This woman spat venom when our people died… there are gazillions of artists in the world, why choose her?”

Another wrote, “Was really excited for this movie, but not anymore. The nation is always the first priority.”

Diljit Dosanjh promises ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is romantic, comic, and terrifyingly fun

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s third installment of the Sardaar Ji franchise is set for a June 27 release overseas. The actor-singer promises it will be full of “love, laughter, and goosebumps.”

The original Sardaar Ji was released in 2015, directed by Rohit Jugraj and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Mandy Takhar, and Neeru Bajwa. It was one of the first fantasy-comedy films in Punjabi cinema. The sequel, released in 2016, saw Diljit in a triple role alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Sardaar Ji 3 is directed by Amar Hundal and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Hania Aamir, and Manav Vij.

What’s next for Diljit?

On the film front, Diljit also has the much-anticipated second installment of Border, where he stars alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is currently under production in Pune. 

