Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mammootty says he is sad upon winning 15th Filmfare award remembers people of Wayanad in his speech

Mammootty says he is sad upon winning 15th Filmfare award, remembers people of Wayanad in his speech 

Updated on: 04 August,2024 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mammootty received his fifteenth Filmfare Award for 'Nanpakkal Nerathu Mayakkam'. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about the devastating Wayanad landslides that claimed many lives

Mammootty says he is sad upon winning 15th Filmfare award, remembers people of Wayanad in his speech 

Mammootty

Listen to this article
Mammootty says he is sad upon winning 15th Filmfare award, remembers people of Wayanad in his speech 
x
00:00

Malayalam film superstar Mammootty won his 15th Filmfare award for Best Actor on Saturday night for the 2023 film 'Nanpaka Nerathu Mayakkam'. The film which was a Tamil and Malayalam bi-lingual was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery . The actor received the award from Tamil actors Vikram and Siddharth. In his short speech, he won hearts by addressing the devastating tragedy in Wayanad, Kerala. 


After the receiving the award, Mammootty who has been in the industry for over four decades now said, "This is my 15th Filmfare. I played a dual role in which I speak Tamil as well as Malayalam. I produced it myself. I thank my team for this.”



He later went on to say that this should be a joyous moment for him but unfortunately it ain't one. "This is supposed to be a very happy moment for me, but I am not very happy. I am sad for the suffering of my people in Wayanad, who lost their lives. I remember them at this moment. I wish for you to support them and help them regain their lives,” he added.


'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' was released in theaters in January 2023 and was Mammotty's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Peliissery . The film narrates the story of  group of Malayali travellers are returning to Kerala by bus after a visit to Velankanni and doze off in a lazy nap. When James stops the bus in a village in Tamil Nadu, Sundaram starts behaving like him and confuses them.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has had a good run at the movies in the past year with back to back hits and appreciation for his experimental roles. From delivering a nuanced act in 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' to playing a homosexual man in 'Kaathal: The Core' to playing a devil in experimental horror film 'Brahmayugam', Mammootty has been lauded for taking up challenging and different roles in recent times. The actor has been lauded for his choice of scripts and for boosting the image of Malayalam cinema at a time when majority of the films from the state are doing well. 

While promoting his last film 'Turbo' in Dubai, Mammootty addressed Malayalam cinema's recent successful streak at the box office and audience acceptance as other industries struggle to get people to the audience. He attributed the success to the evolving taste of the audience. "The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve,” he said, Cue Studio reported.

“We are currently experiencing a good phase with the arrival of consecutive quality films because our audiences support and watch good cinema. Look at other languages/industries; they are failing because they don’t understand their audience. The audience completely controls cinema,” he emphasised.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Wayanad mammootty Entertainment News kerala bollywood Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Chiyaan Vikram south cinema filmfare awards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK