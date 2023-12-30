Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2023 09:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel who is basking in the success of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire talked about the sequel to the film. He also revealed how Prabhas reacted to the audience response

With 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', Prashanth Neel has indeed justified why he is reckoned as one of the biggest action directors. Well-packed with grand action sequences and an absolutely compelling tale of friendship, the director presented the never been seen before world of Khansaar that is collecting immense love from the audience making the film set its rule at the box office worldwide and cement its place in the 500 Cr. club globally. The soaring success of the film is indeed a testament to the excitement that is building up for 'Salaar Part 2'


While 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' kept the audience hooked throughout, in the cinema hall, it made them leave the cinema halls with the excitement of its next part. Interestingly, director Prashanth Neel is ready with the story of Salaar part 2 and is in no mood to make any amendments even after looking at the feedback he has been receiving. Recently during an interview, Prashanth Neel was asked if he is going to make any amendments to the screenplay of Salaar part 2 as the screenplay is ready. Replying to this, the director said, "No, I won't change the story. I am not going to change one bit in that because of the feedback that I have gotten. I mean, that is a written story already. I have to follow the story. My job as a director is to narrate the story that we have written and it is a story that all of us have loved and want to tell on screen, on celluloid and that is exactly what we are going to do."


Furthermore, when asked about, when he is planning to start working on Salaar part 2, Prashanth Neel said, "There is no plan as of now. We want to get everything right before we go ahead. It is too early for me to even think of something like that."


Moreover, when asked about his discussion with Prabhas after the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the director said, "I mean, he is absolutely over the moon with something like this. I don't think any filmmaker is going to be completely satisfied. So I won't be satisfied even if it, even with KGF 2, I was not satisfied with what I did. So, I mean, his reaction is euphoric. We are all very happy that, we got Deva right in the movie. And I think box office numbers are very important for us and that's what we are going to aim to do with Salaar 2. We are going to make it bigger and better. The story is like that. I am not saying it, but the story is like that."

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

