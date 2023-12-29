Jagapathi Babu had less screen time in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. However, the actor says he will have a more solid role in the sequel of the film

Jagapathi Babu

The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has made its arrival on the big screen. The film has completed a week since its release in nationwide cinemas and is still dominating the box office with extraordinary hold. The film is witnessing tremendous love and large chunks of the audience are flocking to the theaters to witness the grand actioner directed by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel on the big screens.

While the masses are highly praising 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the action drama, the other important characters in the film are also receiving praise from the masses and one among them is the character of Raja Mannar, essayed by Jagapathi Babu. While the actor had less screen presence in the film, he left an impact on the audience's hearts with his performance, and they are eagerly looking to watch more of him in the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

In a recent interview, Jagapathi Babu was asked about his screen presence in the sequel, and throwing the light on the same, he said, "My character’s foundation was laid in Part 1; it’s more of an introduction for part 2, which is going to be more solid. I’m looking forward to that. I would also commend Sriya Reddy, who’s done a great job in the film. That’s one person I’ll add to the list you gave me."

"There is a Part 2 and you will see the continuity part at the end of Part 1. Part 2 is going to be much bigger than Part 1. I am lucky to work with Prashanth Neel in both parts of the film," Prabhas had said talking about the sequel of the film in an interview with Deadline.

Prashant Neel's 'Salaar' has proved its mettle with its roaring collection of Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office and is still holding phenomenally well in the cinemas. The film continues to remain the first choice of the masses in the second week and is in no mood to slow down. To treat the masses, the makers recently lowered the ticket rates of the film across the nation in the prominent national chains.

Hombale Films, Prashant Neel's Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.