Poster of Prabhas's untitled next

Actor Prabhas who is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Salaar: Ceasefire Part 1' at the box office is also looking forward to his next film. His untitled next will be with director Maruthi. Sharing an update regarding the film, on Friday, the makers announced that the film's official title and the first-look poster will be unveiled in January. Earlier, it was reported that the film was titled 'Raja Deluxe'.

The makers, People Media Factory, announced that the title and first-look of their film will be announced on Pongal 2024. Sharing a poster, they wrote, "People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING. First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal. #Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast." They shared a poster with a colourful outline of Prabhas and promised a new avatar of the 'Rebel star'. As per reports, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Ridhhi Kumar.

Meanwhile, 'Salaar' has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Talking about working with Neel, Prabhas told Deadline, "Collaborating with Prashanth Neel has been a rewarding experience. His clarity of vision and passion for storytelling have made the filmmaking process both enjoyable and enriching. The synergy between us has contributed to bringing the character and the narrative to life."

"There is a Part 2 and you will see the continuity part at the end of Part 1. Part 2 is going to be much bigger than Part 1. I am lucky to work with Prashanth Neel in both parts of the film," he said talking about the sequel of the film.

Further, when asked about his approach to choosing films and how it has been impacted post the success of the magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', the actor said, "While the success of Baahubali set a high standard, I approach each project with a commitment to delivering my best. Rather than aiming to top past successes, I focus on choosing diverse and challenging roles that allow me to grow as an actor.