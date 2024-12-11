As tension between him and his son Manoj rose, actor Mohan Babu ended up attacking a Telugu journalist from Hyderabad who asked him questions about the property dispute. The journalists sustained three fractures

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu attacked a media person on Tuesday amid tension and high drama at his residence in Hyderabad over a property dispute. The journalist had to be hospitalised and suffered multiple fractures in his zygomatic bone. An FIR has been registered against the senior actor for assault.

Fuming over a reporter of a news channel asking him about the ongoing dispute with his actor son Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu, a former MP, snatched the mic and attacked him with it while using abusive words. Ranjith Kumar, the journalist for TV9 Telugu has been admitted to the Shamshabad hospital and has sustained three fractures. Following the attack, an FIR was registered by the Pahadishareef police station based on Ranjith’s complaint under Section 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred when Manoj broke the gate to barge into the family house at Jalpally after he was denied entry. Manchu in Jalpally has been witnessing a film-like drama since Tuesday morning after the arrival of Mohan Babu’s elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu from abroad.

“While they were performing their journalistic duties, Mohan Babu confronted them aggressively, intentionally grabbed the mike (made of steel pipe and metal logo) and attacked them,” the FIR read.

Following the attack, journalists in Hyderabad have called or protest on Wednesday, December 11, condemning the attack on Ranjith. A statement from the Delhi Telugu Journlaists Association (DTJA) read, "Attacking the press demonstrates a lack of respect for this vital institution and reflects a deeply troubling state of mind".

About the property dispute between Mohan Babu and Manoj Manchu

On Monday, Mohan Babu's son and actor Manoj Manchu lodged a police complaint that about 10 people attacked him at his residence on Sunday, and held talks with his father in the presence of his brother Vishnu. Later Manoj along with his wife Mounike visited the office of the Director General of Police and met the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat, alleging a threat to their lives.

The actor briefed the ADGP about the series of incidents happening in his house for the last two days and told him that he and his family had a life threat. He also sought security for his wife and children.

Manoj subsequently returned to the residence in Jalpally but found the gate locked. There were bouncers deployed at the gate. Manoj asked them to open the fate as his daughter was inside. When they refused he broke the gate and entered along with his private security men.

Along with Manoj and his aides, some media persons also entered the premises. Irked over a TV reporter asking him a question, Mohan Babu grabbed his mike and attacked him. The actor’s bouncers pushed media persons out of the premises. After a few minutes, Manoj emerged out of the house with torn clothes. He was allegedly beaten up inside the house.

In another development, police seized the licensed firearms of both Mohan Babu and Manoj to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has issued notices to Vishnu and Manoj asking them to appear before him on Wednesday. The family feud took a new turn on Tuesday night after Mohan Babu reportedly fell in the house. His wife too was taken ill. They were shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli and were accompanied by Manchu Vishnu.

Mohan Babu also released a video, stating that Manoj has no right over the house at Jalpally. He said it was his wish to give the house to any of his three children or donate it. The veteran actor said in the video that he fulfilled all wishes of Manoj but he broke his heart and tarnished his image. Mohan Babu told Manoj that his mother was in hospital because of him. Earlier, police have registered cases on complaints by Mohan Babu and Manoj. On a complaint made by Mohan Babu in a letter to Rachakonda Police Commissioner, a case was registered against Manoj and his wife Monika at Pahadi Shareef Police Station.

(with inputs from IANS)