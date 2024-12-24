In fresh trouble for Allu Arjun, Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna from Telangana has filed a complaint against the team of Pushpa 2 for allegedly insulting the police force

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Fresh trouble for Allu Arjun as Congress leader files complaint against 'Pushpa 2' scene x 00:00

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been dominating the news this month. While the month saw him become the biggest box office star of India with the release of 'Pushpa 2', he has also landed in legal trouble. A stampede at the premiere of the Sukumar directorial on December 4 which that was attended by the superstar claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured. Even as the actor deals with the case, his film has landed in more trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna in Telangana has lodged a police complaint against the actor accusing his film of insulting the police force. The complaint, filed at the Medipalli police station, also names the movie's director Sukumar and its producers.

The said scene features Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj urinating in a swimming pool in the presence of a police officer. The Congress leader in his complaint labelled the scene disrespectful and degrading to law enforcement officers, demanding strict action against the filmmakers.

Allu Arjun reaches Hyderabad police station for questioning

Actor Allu Arjun reached Hyderabad's Chikkadpally police station on Tuesday to appear for questioning in connection to the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The actor was asked to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station today, and 'cooperate' in the investigation.

"The case is under investigation and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident and if necessary for visiting scene of offence, in order to ascertain the true facts," the notice given by the Telangana Police read.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. A woman named Revathi was killed and her child, Sri Tej sustained injuries. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

Security has also been tightened outside the actor's residence following recent protests demanding justice for the deceased woman.