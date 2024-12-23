At a promotional event in the US, Sukumar shared his review of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer and expressed high praise for the actor’s performance.

Ram Charan and Sukumar

Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar has shared the first review of S Shankar's directorial Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar has shared the first review of S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Speaking at a promotional event for the film in Dallas, US, on Saturday, the director stated that Ram Charan’s performance was so remarkable that he hopes the actor receives a National Award for it.

Sukumar reviews Game Changer:

At the promotional event of the film Game Changer in the USA, Sukumar revealed that he had watched the film with Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian).”

The director also expressed his long-held belief that Ram Charan deserved a National Award for his performance in 'Rangasthalam' and hoped that 'Game Changer' would fulfill that dream. He said, “I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for 'Rangasthalam', so did others. But the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it.”

Sukumar’s next film will see him collaborating with Ram Charan for the second time after their blockbuster Rangasthalam. Speaking about their bond, Sukumar said, “I love every hero who works with me because we work together for at least 3 years. But when the film is released, I don’t stay in touch with most of them. Charan is the only exception because we stayed in touch even after Rangasthalam. He is my brother; I love him more than anything. We often meet and discuss various things.”

About the teaser of Game Changer

The teaser of the film was lauched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the team of the 'Game Changer' including Kiara and director S Shankar.

Notably, Ram Charan attended the teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' barefoot in Lucknow. He was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit - kurta, pyjama and stole.

The over-one-minute-long 'Game Changer' teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and even romancing Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections