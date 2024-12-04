At Pushpa 2's pre-release event in Hyderabad, director Sukumar made a rare appearance. He spoke about his equation with Allu Arjun and how he did not have a story when he first approached the star

Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Listen to this article Pushpa 2: Director Sukumar's speech leaves Allu Arjun in tears, here's what he said x 00:00

The much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2' will hit the theatres worldwide on December 5, tomorrow. The film directed by Sukumar stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. It is a sequel to their 2021 release 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film was earlier supposed to be released in August but a delay in wrapping the shoot postponed its release date as well. It was speculated that Sukumar and Allu Arjun were not in good terms to the extent that the film might not see completion. However, putting all speculations to rest Sukumar hugged Allu Arjun tight for a long time at Pushpa 2's pre-release event in Hyderabad before stepping on to stage and singing his led actor's praise.

Sukumar on his bond with Allu Arjun

Sukumar started his directorial career with Allu Arjun's popular film Arya. “From Arya, I have seen his growth as a person, and as an artist. The bond that we share stems from an exchange of creative energy. We discuss strongly about his performances, and he gives it all to ensure even the slightest of expressions, like the movement of an eyeball, or the quiver in the voice is perfect. Darling, I did the film just for my love for you,” said Sukumar.

“When I came to do this film with you, I didn’t have a story. It is on your trust, your energy, and how you responded to each scene that helped develop Pushpa. I knew I can do anything for this man,” said the filmmaker, who was effusive in his praise for the National award-winning actor. “Honestly, cinema is my world, and to see someone giving it his all to elevate my world is special. In fact, I believe Allu Arjun creates an elevated platform for all his films, and ensures he takes his cast and crew along with him to work on that level. I repeat, it is my pure love for you. This is not about cinema. This is not about writing. Pushpa is just my love for you," he added.

Sukumar's speech left Allu Arjun teary eyed who was listening to him sitting in the audience.

Is Pushpa 3 on the cards?

Amid his speech, the audience started inquiring about third part of Pushpa. Reacting to it, the filmmaker said, "I’m sorry Arjun that I took three years of your prime time. But yeah, if he is ready to give me that time again, then why not?”