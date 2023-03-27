Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's next with S Shankar gets a title; watch video

The film which was tentatively titled RC15 has been named 'Game Changer'. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role

Ram Charan turns a year older today and on his birthday the makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film. The film which was tentatively titled RC15 has been named 'Game Changer'. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared the title reveal video. "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way"

The film 'RC15', billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan had recently resumed shoot for the film after attending the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. After 'Naatu Naatu', the actor is again set to enthrall the audience with his dance moves and that too in 'RC 15'. A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

