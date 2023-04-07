'Get ready to answer citizens questions', Prakash Raj to Kichcha Sudeep

Addressing a joint press conference with CM Basavraj Bommai, Kichcha Sudeep said, 'I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir'

A day after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep confirmed he would campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), another south star Prakash Raj took a jibe at him for choosing a 'political party'.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Prakash wrote, "Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party...@KicchaSudeep#justasking."Kichcha Sudeep hogged the limelight throughout Wednesday amid speculations of his joining BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference with CM Basavraj Bommai, Kichcha Sudeep said, "I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir".

On being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP, Sudeep said, "As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that's my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today".

Karnataka CM Bommai also said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party.

Reacting to Sudeep's words on Wednesday, Prakash Raj said, "I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Sudeep's statement."

The Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

