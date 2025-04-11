Breaking News
Gippy Grewal's ‘Akaal: The Unconquered’ lands into controversy for THIS reason

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A controversy has erupted in Patiala over singer and actor Gippy Grewal's recently released film, 'Akaal: The Unconquered.'

Picture Courtesy/Gippy Grewal's Instagram account

A controversy has erupted in Patiala over singer and actor Gippy Grewal's recently released film ‘Akaal: The Unconquered’. The Patiala police have detained Baba Bakshish Singh, who had protested against the film. Baba Bakshish Singh says he and his committee have always opposed films that portray Sikh characters in an inappropriate manner.
 
He alleged that Sikh characters in the film are being shown as drinking, consuming tobacco or as' mundit '(without hair), which is an insult to Sikh history and tradition. He said if the film is based on Sikh warriors like Hari Singh Nalua or Jassa Singh Ahluwalia then those playing them should be shown with full reverence and dignity.


Baba Bakshish Singh made it clear that he would not allow such films to run at any cost, even if he had to make any sacrifice for it. He alleged that the government and the administration were supporting such filmmakers whose motive is to undermine Sikh history. He shared that as Hindu gods and goddesses are being played on the stage today, the same treatment will be meted out to Sikh heroes tomorrow.


He has said that on one hand there will be a glass of wine and on the other there will be chola-clad people playing Sikh characters, this is unacceptable to them. He said that his organisation had written 150 letters to the actors and producers of the film, urging them not to make such films on Sikh characters. Despite this, films are deliberately being made on such controversial topics and controversies are being promoted by investing money.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

