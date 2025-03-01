Fans of Ajith Kumar and massy films were in for a treat as the makers of Good Bad Ugly dropped the teaser of the film.

Fans of Ajith Kumar and massy films were in for a treat as the makers of Good Bad Ugly dropped the teaser of the film. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film marks the debut of famed production house Mythri Movie Makers into Tamil cinema Fans of Ajith were awaiting an update on Good Bad Ugly for the longest time and the makers enthralled audience with a massy teaser focused on the lead actor.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the teaser. He wrote, " Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir, my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.”

Emotional moment in my life,a boy who kept banners n flexes for Thala Ajith sir. Now,part of my Superstar’s film #NerkondaPaarvai This 15days of my life hav changed me as a better person Becz of Ajith sir I thank Thala Ajith sir Suresh sir Director Vinoth sir for this opportunity https://t.co/4nciUEHQfN — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) March 4, 2019

The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for their part, announced, "Maamey! The festival is here. This summer is going to be SUPER CRAZY. Here's the #GoodBadUglyTeaser #GoodBadUgly Grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment"

The explosive teaser begins with a man in fear saying, “AK is a red dragon. If he has come herre breaking his own rules, that means he will finish you with just his breath.” The teaser then has Ajith Kumar saying, “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad. I'll show you.” Ajith then goes on to say, “All that we musn't do in life, we must do sometimes baby. That!”

Good Bad Ugly had promised to be a fun ride bringing to the audience a different side of Ajith. The teaser reflects of this promise made by the makers .The teaser of Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith in a fun and fashionable avatar. In fact, he seems to have three different shades to his characters. But more on that will be revealed closer to the release of the film.

About Ajith's film

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year. The film will now release on April 10.

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Ajith is playing triple roles in this explosive action entertainer. The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.