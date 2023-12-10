Breaking News
'Guntur Kaaram': Second track 'Oh My Baby' from Mahesh Babu starrer to be out on this date

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The first promo of 'Oh My Baby' will be out on December 11 and the full song will be unveiled on December 13

Makers of the upcoming film 'Guntur Kaaram' on Thursday announced the release date of the film's second track 'Oh My Baby'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Aditya Music shared a poster of the film's second song and wrote, "Ablistering coffee with a blissful melody Swing to the most romantic number #OhMyBaby #GunturKaaram 2nd Single ~ Promo out on 11th Dec at 04:05 pm, full song out on Dec 13th!"





The first promo of 'Oh My Baby' will be out on December 11 and the full song will be unveiled on December 13.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

