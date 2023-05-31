Actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram feed today to unveil the teaser of his latest offering 'Guntur Kaaram' on the birth anniversary of his father Krishna

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 is now 'Guntur Kaaram', actor treats fans with teaser and first look x 00:00

Actor Mahesh Babu took his fans by surprise as the star took to his Instagram feed today to unveil the teaser of his latest offering on the occasion of his father Krishna's birth anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

ADVERTISEMENT

The film titled 'Guntur Kaaram' and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas had the working title of 'SSMB28'.

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu have previously worked together for films such as 'Athadu' (2005) and 'Khaleja' (2010). The movie is slated to hit the big screens on January 13, 2024.

The power packed 64-second teaser takes the viewers in a world of adrenaline-fuelled action, led by mega Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. As the power packed teaser is paired with an electrifying background score, the essence of the high-action film is captured perfectly. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the film's captivating protagonist. The promo concludes by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Earlier today, Mahesh Babu had shared the first look poster for the film as he wrote in the caption, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna". The late veteran star Krishna had passed away last year in November.

Meanwhile, browsing through his social media posts, it’s tough to chance upon a picture that accurately discloses Mahesh Babu’s age. At 47, the Telugu film industry’s favourite star seems to flaunt the athletic capabilities of a man in his 20s, and fittingly attributes his prowess to his tendency to keep his body in a state of discomfort.

“Cardio and strength training [are the pillars of fitness]. Consistency and gradually increasing the intensity of my workouts have kept me in good stead. When I took to fitness, I started off [with] simple [exercises]. But, as I progressed, I incorporated advanced exercises to continue challenging my body. Consistently challenging myself to improve was key to finding a balanced fitness routine,” says the actor, adding that having turned his attention to holistic practices, he knocked on the doors of Luke Coutinho for help.

“I knew that Luke incorporated mind-body practices into his client’s daily routines and helped them find a better balance,” says Babu when asked about his decision to seek advice from the integrative and lifestyle medicine expert, who helped him build a “lifestyle plan that emphasises the critical components of wellness and prevention, such as healthy DNA, angiogenesis, immunity, gut health, and mindset changes”.