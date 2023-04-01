Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

'Natural Star' Nani's 'Dasara' hits the bullseye at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs 53 crore in just 2 days of release as the actor basks in the success of his first pan-India project

Nani's Twitter

Tollywood's 'Natural Star' Nani is a happy man as his first pan-India project, 'Dasara' is on a winning streak at the box office. The movie has registered an impressive gross of Rs 53 crore over the first two days of its release.



The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity. Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the movie after taking time out to watch this cinematic masterpiece.



'So so proud of #Dasara!! Stunning cinema!,' Tollywood star Mahesh Babu tweeted after watching the movie.

Kollywood star Karthi also took to Twitter and said, '@nameisnani, you are everywhere, and it is amazing to see your energy. More power to #Dasara.'

. @NameisNani, you are everywhere, and it’s amazing to see your energy. More power to #Dasara ðð¼ð¥ — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 28, 2023

The praises have only added to the buzz surrounding the film. Additionally, Adivi Sesh also heaped love on Natural Star Nani by captioning 'Love you big bro', on twitter.



Natural Star Nani's recent pan-India release of Dasara has taken the box office by storm since its release on March 31.



Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has yet again delivered a stellar performance in 'Dasara'.

Also Read: 'Dasara' star Nani 'would love to work' with Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan someday

With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, the film is the latest movie from the South to make a splash across the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever