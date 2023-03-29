Breaking News
BMC to set up 60 automatic weather stations in Mumbai
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dasara star Nani would love to work with Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan someday

'Dasara' star Nani 'would love to work' with Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan someday

Updated on: 29 March,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Telugu superstar Nani, who is travelling to different cities to promote his film, 'Dasara', said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan

'Dasara' star Nani 'would love to work' with Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan someday

(Pics courtesy: Twitter/ Instagram)


Telugu superstar Nani, who is travelling to different cities to promote his film, 'Dasara', said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.


He told IANS: "I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her."



Nani is known for his work in Telugu films like 'Ashta Chamma', 'Ride', 'Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu', 'Ala Modalaindi', 'Pilla Zamindar', 'Eega', 'Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu', 'Yevade Subramanya', and many more. He also hosted the second season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', and got a lot of appreciation in the movie 'Jersey'.


As the actor talked about his special love for Bollywood, he shared that he wants to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani project.

He added: "The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes."

Asked about his favourite Bollywood star with whom he would like to work, he said: "I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies," adding that he will also watch Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

Also Read: Nani's 'Dasara' set to have his career's biggest opening; shows to begin as early as 5 am

Moving ahead, Nani talked about his wife Anjana, and said that she is fond of his movies. "She just loves watching my films and always goes for the morning show on the release date. She loves watching the film with the crowd."

Nani spoke about his untitled project and said: "My next film will be completely opposite of 'Dasara'. I will be playing a father of a 6-year-old girl. There will be a completely different set up and my character is also going to be completely different from what I am playing in this movie."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

nani deepika padukone aamir khan bollywood Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK