Hansika Motwani and her mother Jyoti have approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR filed by Hansika’s sister-in-law Muskan, citing domestic violence and cruelty. Hansika claims the case is retaliatory, stemming from an unresolved financial dispute

Hansika Motwani

Actress Hansika Motwani and her mother Jyoti Motwani have approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against them by TV actor Muskan Nancy James. Muskan, who is married to Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani, had lodged a complaint citing cruelty, domestic violence, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR filed against Hansika, her mother and brother

The FIR reportedly names Hansika, Jyoti, and Prashant. The case stems from a strained relationship between Muskan and Prashant, who got married in 2020 but separated two years later.

The High Court bench, led by Justices Sarang Kotwal and S.M. Modak, has scheduled a hearing on the matter for July 3.

According to reports, Hansika, in her petition, claimed the FIR was filed out of malice after she demanded repayment of Rs 27 lakh that she had loaned to Prashant and Muskan for their wedding. She stated that despite the money being used for the ceremony, it has not yet been returned.

Regarding the criminal intimidation allegations, the plea said, “The allegations against the petitioner are baseless, motivated, and arise out of domestic disputes that have been exaggerated to bring them under the purview of criminal prosecution.”

Hansika also asserted that she had no direct involvement in her brother’s marital issues and believes she was named in the FIR only because she is his sister. The petition further read, “The FIR appears to be a retaliatory measure aimed at pressuring the petitioner and her family into a financial settlement in the ongoing matrimonial dispute.”

Hansika's wedding anniversary celebration

Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Kathuria marked their second wedding anniversary in December last year. They celebrated it in the most romantic way possible—a dreamy getaway to the Maldives.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years ago, shared glimpses of their celebration on social media. Hansika took to her Instagram handle to post a series of pictures and videos from the trip. She shared a photo of a pastry adorned with "Happy Anniversary" written on it, tagging Sohael in the post. The actress added a romantic touch with the song "Tum Mere Ho" by Anuv Jain playing in the background. The picture also featured a lovely arrangement of flowers, adding to the charm of the celebration.

Motwani also shared her mushy photos with Sohael and wrote, “Happy 2nd anniversary babe An eternity to go love you.” In the first image, the couple is seen donning traditional outfits and posing together. In the next, they strike a romantic pose on a beach in the Maldives. In the third, Sohael places his arms around his ladylove as they pose together.