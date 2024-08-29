As sexual abuse allegations rise in the wake of Hema Committee Report, Aattam director Ekarshi says Malayalam film industry needs systemic change for women’s safety

Ekarshi

The Hema Committee Report has laid bare the dark side of the Malayalam film industry. In the 10 days since the landmark report detailed the sexual exploitation of women working in the Malayalam film industry, more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations, including those levelled against actor Siddique and director Ranjith. As the industry known to deliver among the most acclaimed films in the country faces the deep rot inside it, filmmaker Anand Ekarshi—whose feminist crime drama Aattam won three honours at the 69th National Awards, including Best Film—says the way forward is to dismantle the system that enables

exploitation. “That the report is here and discussions are ongoing is a huge saving point. But I hope there is systemic change so that people working in the industry, especially the women, are safe. I hope the attention doesn’t fall on naming and shaming, and the masala that the media wants,” says the director.

Ekarshi’s Aattam traced the aftermath of a woman being assaulted by a member of her theatre group. In the wake of the 290-page report’s findings, the director points that the crime drama questioned the role of the enablers as well—something that is pertinent to the current situation. “A female media person texted me saying, ‘I now understand why Aattam doesn’t show who the culprit is. Everyone wants to know the culprit’s identity so that they can forget about the second crime, which is the enablers, the systemic issue, and the audit of the victim, which in itself is harassment.’ Now that the report is out, everybody is behind names [of the accused]. That is important. But as socially responsible people, we should aim for systemic changes. For instance, there should be an ICC [Internal Complaints Committee] on every film.”

The director asserts that a separate panel to ensure safe working practices for people is indispensable. “Most of the film sets are temporary gatherings of people. How can I, as a filmmaker, know the deeper corners of the minds of the people working? We need a separate panel, where a complaint can be reported and resolved.”