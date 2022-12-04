×
Here's a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's white wedding celebrations

Updated on: 04 December,2022 05:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple ties the knot today

Hansika Motwani with beau, Sohael Kathuriya (Pic: Hansika Motwani/ Instagram)


The celebrations have kicked off for Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Kathuriya, who tie the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan today. 


For their white wedding Hansika dressed in a gown paired with sneakers and sunglasses, while Sohael opted for a white tux with a black bowtie. The couple made their grand entry in a white convertible. The couple was also seen shaking a leg to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s song 'Tu Meri' from Bang Bang! 



