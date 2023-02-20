Breaking News
Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Updated on: 20 February,2023 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, who made her debut in the Hindi TV industry with the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaan', spoke about the upcoming wedding sequence and expressed her excitement about dressing up as a bride in the show as since childhood she is fond of wearing traditional dresses and jewellery

Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, who made her debut in the Hindi TV industry with the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaan', spoke about the upcoming wedding sequence and expressed her excitement about dressing up as a bride in the show as since childhood she is fond of wearing traditional dresses and jewellery.

She shared: "As a girl, our love for jewellery dates back to our childhood when we dressed up like a bride with our friends and sisters as part of our games only. I love to wear jewellery and dressing up as a Punjabi bride has always been my thing. In my show, 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', I am in love with my wedding attire and this feels like a dream wedding."



The actress is known for her work in the Punjabi show 'Maawan Thandiyan Chawan' and also appeared in several music videos. She added further that she is loving the response of the viewers to her look and said that shooting for this entire wedding sequence will always be in her memories.

"Fans showered their love and praised me for my bridal look from the show. The cherry being compared to Kiara on her wedding day, also the fact that the wedding is compared on such a big level that people are calling us as trend setters of the TV. Shooting for this sequence will always be very close to my heart," she added.  

