Hindi trailer of Nayanthara's 'Connect' blends horror with pandemic

Updated on: 18 December,2022 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The film, which stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai, has Nayanthara playing the mother to a teenage daughter, while Vinay plays her husband, Sathyaraj plays her father and Anupam Kher essays a Mumbai-based priest

Picture courtesy/Nayanthara's Instagram account


The Hindi trailer of the Nayanthara-starrer 'Connect' was unveiled on Saturday. It shows a happy family that gets stuck at various locations because of the pandemic that has struck the world.


There's, however, more than meets the eye as pandemic is not the only thing that has stressed the family.



The film, which stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai, has Nayanthara playing the mother to a teenage daughter, while Vinay plays her husband, Sathyaraj plays her father and Anupam Kher essays a Mumbai-based priest.


Nayanthara's character gets stuck with her daughter in their house, the daughter uses an Ouija board to invite a spirit that she wants to meet but ends up bringing some other spirit.

After she realises that her daughter is possessed, Nayanthara's character has to deal with the situation all by herself. Anupam, who is the priest, suggests that exorcism needs to be performed on the girl.

The makers of the film have also changed the release date of the Hindi version to December 30, earlier the film was supposed to release on December 29, 2022. The film, directed by Ashwin Saravan, is Nayanthara's second collaboration with Saravanan.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar.

