'HIT 2: The Second Case' trailer: Adivi Sesh hunts serial killer in spine-chilling thriller

HIT 2 is the second installment from Dr. Sailesh Kolanu's HIT Verse. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022

Adivi Sesh in a still from HIT 2

Everyone has heard of the recent horror in Delhi, of a woman being murdered and mutilated. The case has captivated the public imagination. In an eerie similarity, the latest trailer of 'Major' fame, Adivi Sesh's latest film, HIT - The Second Case" depicts the exact same crime! The coincidence of a film that was written a year ago releasing within a week of such a gruesome real-life tragedy, is both shocking and incidental. Furthermore, the mention of the name "Shraddha" in the trailer sends shivers and chills down one's spine.

HIT 2 is the second installment from Dr. Sailesh Kolanu's HIT Verse. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022. As the release date is closing in, today the makers delighted movie lovers with the thrilling trailer.

Also Read: After 'Major', Adivi Sesh reprises role of cop with 'Hit 2'

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev, who comes across a terrifying case. In the trailer, KD mocks criminals as "birdbrained," and then he finds himself solving the gruesome murder that shook the entire city.

KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, and the stakes are now sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? This path-breaking crime thriller, complete with cliffhangers at every turn, is set to captivate audiences on December 2nd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with Major. Apart from being critically acclaimed and tasting box office success, the film has been selected at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film.

‘HIT 2’ features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal