Hombale Films expresses gratitude to audiences for overwhelming response to Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE teaser launch

The humongous buzz, excitement and anticipation surrounding Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Indian Film' Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE starring Prabhas has grown manifold ever since the makers had launched the teaser of the movie on 6th July, 2023.

While the impressive and stunning teaser featuring Prabhas has piqued curiosity amongst the film buffs across the globe, the makers have recently made an official announcement related to the trailer launch of the magnum opus, much to the delight of Prabhas’s fans.

‘Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE’ brings together the dream team of renowned director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas for the first time. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films have recently made a big announcement related to the trailer launch of the movie, “Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian Film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary.”

“Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence that awaits. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema. #SalaarRevolution #100MillionViews” as mentioned by Hombale Films.

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE features a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

With a staggering budget, Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE stands tall among the biggest Indian films ever made, paralleling renowned blockbusters like Baahubali and the KGF series. The makers have left no stone unturned in creating an unparalleled visual spectacle, enlisting the expertise of foreign studios and accomplished stuntmen to deliver high-end VFX and breathtaking action sequences.

The teaser release has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to explore the vast universe of Salaar. Brace yourselves for an unparalleled cinematic journey as Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and others breathe life into their characters on the big screen.