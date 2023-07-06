Salaar Teaser: The first glimpse into the world of Prabhas-starrer is here

The makers of Saalar release the teaser of Prabhas starrer

Salaar Poster

Post the release of Om Raut's 'Adipurush' amid a sea of controversy, Prabhas will again court the audience with 'Salaar,' the Telugu action thriller directed by Prasanth Neel.

After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters KGF 2, Prabhas' ‘Salaar’ is the next big production from Prashanth Neel's production this year. 'Salaar', the director's next movie, has been one of the highly anticipated films. In the midst of all the talk surrounding the film, the 'Salaar' team has released the long-awaited teaser starring Prabhas.

Hombale Films 'Salaar' is indeed the most anticipated film of the year and the audience is extremely excited about its release. Ahead of all the buzz the team has dropped the teaser today, on Thursday at 5.12 am IST.

The teaser promises one of the most violent and thrilling rides. The teaser showed glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Prashanth Neel. Although In a short glimpse, we couldn't get to see Prabhas and Shruthi yet it leaves us with the curiosity to know more. The film from what the teaser conveys is gonna be an action-pack thriller and a perfect treat for moviegoers.

The director is working in full force on the film and the excitement for this mega project is now even hyped to the next level. While the film's next-level action will make the audience go crazy, director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas will work together for the first time, making it the major project going to theatres this year.

'Salaar', produced by Hombale Films, will star Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, will be released in theatres on September 28, 2023. The teaser release has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to explore the vast universe of 'Salaar'. Brace yourselves for an unparalleled cinematic journey as actors breathe life into their characters on the big screen.

On the work front, Prabhas has Project K, Spirit, and Maruthi Dasari's Next on his list. The actor was last seen in Adipursh playing the role of Shree Ram.