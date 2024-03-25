Breaking News
I dont do films for a salary Prithviraj Sukumaran on taking a share in profits rather than remuneration
'I don't do films for a salary': Prithviraj Sukumaran on taking a share in profits rather than remuneration

Updated on: 25 March,2024 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Pic/Instagram

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who is gearing up for the release of his films 'The Goat Life' (Aadujeevitham) and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' revealed that he prefers taking a share in profits of the projects he works on rather than remuneration. 


In an interview with Gulte, he said, “I don’t do films for a salary. I say no, let’s make the film the best possible way. I am taking responsibility and holding myself accountable. If one of my films doesn’t make a profit, I don’t get any money. But if it makes profits, I get more than what my salary would’ve been. It helps because if a producer has money, he’s spending it to make the film. Someone like Akshay Kumar sir also works this way. When I produced a film with him (Selfiee), he said no salary."


Prithviraj Sukumaran will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and the UAE, and will hit the big screens on April 10. 


Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama 'The Goat Life' will be released on March 28. Directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. It follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in a land abroad. The film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj wrapped the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'L2E: Empuraan'. The film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them. 'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

