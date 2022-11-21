IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

The prestigious award was announced during the inauguration of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here

Official Instagram Account of Chiranjeevi

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Sunday that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award will be conferred upon megastar Chiranjeevi.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' breaches Rs 500-cr mark in 50 days

The prestigious award was announced during the inauguration of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

"Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!" the actor said in a tweet.

Also Read: Ram Charan opts for desi workout for his upcoming schedule of 'RC 15'; watch

Earlier, Thakur had tweeted: "Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever