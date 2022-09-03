Ilaiyaraaja records with Budapest Symphony Orchestra

For the unversed, the upcoming film features 11 songs of which three are from the Oscar-winning film, The Sound of Music

South music stalwart, R. Gnanathesikan, popularly known as Ilaiyaraaja, was in Budapest recently to record the background score of his next with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. The ace music composer gave the final finishing touches to the music for his next, Music School.

For the unversed, the upcoming film features 11 songs of which three are from the Oscar-winning film, 'The Sound of Music'. The upcoming film stars Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran and discusses how the academic system leaves children with not enough time to pursue art and leisure activities.

The writer and director of Music School, Papa Rao Biyyala told a website that the team obtained the rights for the songs Do re mi, I am 16 going on 17 and So long, farewell from the popular Academy Award-winning Hollywood film, to be used in the movie. The three songs mentioned above were orchestrated by the London Philharmonic Orchestra prior to the shoot of the film.

The music composer and director Biyyala found it appropriate to collaborate with an orchestra of equal stature, like the Budapest Symphony, to score the rest of the music of the film. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual film is produced by Hyderabad-based Yamini Films and also stars Shaan, Prakash Raj, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Gracy Goswami, and Ozu Barua. Kiran Deohans is the cinematographer.

The recording of the background score took place at the Tom-Tom Studio in Budapest and Laszlo Kovacs conducted the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. Music School will be screened on September 12 and 18 at the Toronto International Film Festival’s industry/market section.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a bunch of pictures from the recording session while giving a glimpse into the preparations and hard work that went behind coming up with a spectacular background score.

