In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi goof around on 'Ponniyin Selvan' last shoot day

Updated on: 29 April,2023 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sobhita dropped some pictures from last day of shoot for Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Sobhita and Aishwarya

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking under the good reviews of her latest release 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress recently took to her social media to pen down an emotional note as the film hits theatres. 


Sobhita posted adorable clicks of her as Vaanathi and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali which she had shot on the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I’m (crying emoji).Romba romba nandri." The pictures have Sobhita and Aishwarya goofing around in their dressing room. Reacting to the post, Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, "Nooooooooooooooo! This was not supposed to go public".



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)


Looking all things gorgeous, Sobhita as Vaanathi took everyone's breath away with her mesmerizing look. The actress knows how to make an impression with her chic fashion sense, be it her movie promotional wardrobe, red-carpet appearances or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed. 

In the pipeline ahead, Sobhita will be next seen in The Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2 and The Monkey Man.

