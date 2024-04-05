In Pics: When 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty performed Yakshagana dance in school

From being aspiring art lover in sixth standard to now the big name with Kantara, life changed for Rishab Shetty in full sphere

Rishab Shetty is among the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors in Indian cinema. The multi-faceted personality needs no introduction, as he has always left the masses in awe of his extraordinary craft. The most widely recognized name, Rishab Shetty is a man who started his journey in the world of art and entertainment at a very early age, when he was in sixth standard. Right from then, he was an ardent follower of Yakshagana and performed it with sincerity.

Throwing lights on the same, Rishab Shetty said, "My journey as an artist started when I was in 6th standard when I performed Yakshagana. Since then I always dreamt of bringing folklore of my region to big screen for the world to see."

Yakshagana is a folklore dance form that Rishab Shetty elaborately used in the global sensation 'Kantara: The Legend'. The popular folklore dance was used in the track Varahroopam in Kantara and he even performed it live in front of the audiences during the Amazon Prime Video event where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

Hombale Films bankrollled Kantara: A Legend was a humongous success and it gave the audiences a divine experience like never before. It introduced the folk culture of Bhoota Kola followed by the Tulu community in the South of India. The film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

As 'Kantara' completed 100 days in theatres last year, Rishab said at a celebratory event, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Following the roaring response to the film, the esteemed production house is set to return with the prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1' which will again see Rishab Shetty as an actor and director and the film is said to be much bigger than the first part.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.