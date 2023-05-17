Is Varun Tej getting engaged to Lavanya Tripathi in June? Here's all you need to know

Reportedly, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will get engaged in June 2023. Their wedding is likely to take place later this year

Tollywood star and one of the biggest heartthrobs down South, actor Varun Tej Konidela, has left social media abuzz with his engagement rumours. The Telugu star who is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with actor Lavanya Tripathi, is all set to exchange rings with his lady love soon!

As per the reports, Varun and Lavanya are likely to get engaged next month in June sometime. Amid their engagement rumours, another rumour which is making rounds in Tollywood is that the couple is planning to get married by the end of this year.

The official announcement regarding their engagement is expected to be out in the coming weeks. While both Varun and Lavanya have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the couple has been spotted at various parties and events together in the past. However, the couple has claimed that they are "just friends".

Varun and Lavanya's rumoured engagement ceremony and the subsequent wedding is going to be a star-studded event which will see many renowned personalities of the Telugu film industry in attendance.

As far as the engagement ceremony is concerned, as per several reports, it is going to be a private affair with the entire mega family in attendance. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are some of the celebrities who will be in attendance.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His younger sister Niharika is also an actress. The Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Icon Star Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are his cousins.

Varun Tej has been charming his fans and the audiences with his versatile roles, power-packed performances and moreover, his good looks. Whereas, Lavanya is one of the popular faces of Telugu cinema and has won many hearts with her innate beauty and talent.

The love birds who are rumoured to walk down the aisle by the end of this year, Varun and Lavanya have shared screen space in movies like, 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH' and 'Mister'.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna'. The action entertainer will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. He also has 'VT13' in his kitty where he will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. Lavanya, who was last seen in 'Happy Birthday', is waiting for the release of her next, 'Thanal'.