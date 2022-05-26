Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in her South Indian look post the release of 'RaRaRakkamma' song from 'Vikrant Rona'

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in her South Indian look post the release of 'RaRaRakkamma' song from 'Vikrant Rona'

Updated on: 26 May,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Her latest song 'RaRaRakkamma' has been recently released in Kannada and the Hindi version. It has created a curiosity among the audience

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in her South Indian look post the release of 'RaRaRakkamma' song from 'Vikrant Rona'

Jacqueline Fernandez Picture Courtesy: PR


After making a splash with her dance number 'RaRaRakkamma' in the next pan-Indian biggie from Sandalwood, 'Vikrant Rona', Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken to social media to share her latest south Indian look.

Draped in a cream white cotton saree along with royal blue blouse, the star added a garland of white flowers, also known as Gajra. In the caption below, Jacqueline jotted down "Have you listened to #RaRaRakkamma yet? ?? Link in Bio ! ??"




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)


Show full article

jacqueline fernandez Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK