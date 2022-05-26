Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in her South Indian look post the release of 'RaRaRakkamma' song from 'Vikrant Rona'

Her latest song 'RaRaRakkamma' has been recently released in Kannada and the Hindi version. It has created a curiosity among the audience

Jacqueline Fernandez Picture Courtesy: PR

After making a splash with her dance number 'RaRaRakkamma' in the next pan-Indian biggie from Sandalwood, 'Vikrant Rona', Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken to social media to share her latest south Indian look.

Draped in a cream white cotton saree along with royal blue blouse, the star added a garland of white flowers, also known as Gajra. In the caption below, Jacqueline jotted down "Have you listened to #RaRaRakkamma yet? ?? Link in Bio ! ??"

