A viral video shows Vinayakan standing on his balcony and making obscene gestures by removing his lungi and hurling abuses at his neighbour. He later apologised for his actions

Actor Vinayakan, who garnered fame as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in the film Jailer has courted controversy once again for hurling abuses at his neighbour. A viral video shows the actor standing on his balcony and making obscene gestures by removing his lungi. Scores of netizens were irked by his act and demanded he be arrested or banned from films. Watch the clip below.

Vinayakan apologises to fans

After the video went viral, Vinayakan took to Facebook and penned an apology. He wrote, "As a film actor and as a person to deal with many subjects, I can't. From my side, for all negative energies, to the general public, I ask for forgiveness. Let the discussion continue..."

Vinayakan has been arrested twice

In September 2024, Vinayakan was apprehended by police at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) after causing a disturbance while intoxicated. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector reported that Vinayakan, who had arrived on an Indigo flight from Kochi and was slated to travel to Goa, was visibly drunk and engaged in inappropriate behaviour with airport gate staff.

In October 2023, Vinayakan was arrested for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at the Ernakulam North police station. Later, the actor was released on bail. He had called the police over to his residence to resolve a family dispute. However, the four police officers, including a female officer, who came to his house were harassed.

Vinayakan has received numerous accolades for his acting, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'.

Vinayakan’s latest works

Vinayakan was recently seen in the Malayalam film Marco. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the explosive action entertainer features Unni Mukundan in the lead. It also features Sshivada, Yukti Thareja, and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and music by Ravi Basrur. It became the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over Rs 100 crore. It also courted controversy for the brutal violence it depicted despite no objection from the Censor Board.

Vinayakan’s upcoming projects include the Malayalam film Karinthandan and a Tamil film titled Dhruva Natchathiram.