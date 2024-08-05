The second single from the upcoming film 'Devera part 1' gives a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The song titled 'Dheere Dheere' is composed by Anirudh

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

Devara Part 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's chemistry shines in romantic track 'Dheere Dheere'

The wait is finally over for fans of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor as the highly anticipated second single from the much-awaited film 'Devara: Part 1' has dropped. Titled 'Dheere Dheere' this romantic number featuring the duo, NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor is both a visual and auditory delight that promises to linger with audiences long after the credits roll.

'Dheere Dheere' captures Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangam, expressing her feelings towards the antagonist played by NTR Jr. in this action-packed drama. The chemistry between NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor is palpable, and both actors have truly brought their A-game to this enchanting track.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by the talented Kausar Munir, beautifully encapsulating the essence of love. Bosco Martis's choreography adds an extra layer of charm to the performance. 'Dheere Dheere' is sung by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is performed by Deepthi Suresh.

Earlier, the makers had released the track titled ' Fear Song'. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In the video of the track, Anirudh can be seen giving a high-octane performance to introduce the character of NTR Jr, who appeared to be in a complete action zone. He can be seen carrying off a murderous spree. The video concludes with a close-up of his bruised forehead.

From music to lyrics, the song is a reflection of the NTR Jr character in the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, NTR Jr shared the track. "#FearSong is all yours... #Devara," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Kortala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The makers are sparing no effort to ensure the film's success, and with the buzz around the second single, expectations are soaring.