Keerthy Suresh to marry Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander? Actress sets the record straight

Keerthy Suresh dismissed rumours of tying the knot with Jawan's music composer Anirudh Ravichander

Pic/Instagram

Over the past couple of weeks, rumours related to Keerthy Suresh's wedding have taken fans by surprise. While the actress is swamped with multiple exciting projects, reports claimed that she was ready to tie the knot with music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

However, a report on Zoom quoted a publication, who approached Keerthy for a clarification. According to the development, the actress dismissed wedding rumours and called Anirudh a 'friend'. "It is wrong news, Anirudh is a friend of mine," Keerthy reportedly said to the publication.

A couple of days ago, Keerthy's father, Suresh Kumar, reacted to the rumour and said, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Amid the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Keerthy did a fun dance video on Chaleya with director Atlee's wife Priya and shared it on Instagram. Her caption read, "Just for fun! Don’t miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited) @priyaatlee @atlee47 #beckypapa (sic)" The song is composed by Anirudh.

Keerty and Anirudh have collaborated on various films including Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Agnyaathavasi, and many more. Earlier this year, the actress' picture with her friend Farhan went viral and sparked relationship rumours.

In response to snowballing rumours, her father issued a video statement and said, "Fake news about my daughter Keerthy Suresh is doing the rounds on online platforms. News about dating a guy, going to get married, etc. It is fake. The boy is Keerthy's good friend. A picture posted by Keerthy on his birthday made news in some online Tamil magazines. That's what others have taken on. Many people are calling me and asking about this. This is very sad. Allow us to live peacefully. It is also a matter of concern for those who live decently. This is completely baseless news. I will be the first to let you all know when she is getting married."

Keerthy put an end to speculations on X. She had tweeted in May 2023, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."