'Jawan' filmmaker Atlee calls Kamal Haasan the 'bible and encyclopedia of Indian cinema'

Updated on: 27 June,2024 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At the Indian 2 trailer launch event, Atlee referred the veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the bible of Indian Cinema

Atlee (Pic/PR)

Jawan filmmaker Atlee is right now the most demanded director in the Indian Cinema. The filmmaker changed the landscape of mass cinema with his global blockbuster ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.


Recently, the filmmaker in Mumbai launched the trailer of Shankar & Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Which is gearing to release in cinemas on July 12th, 2024.


'Jawan' filmmaker Atlee praises Kamal Haasan


At the event, Atlee referred the veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the bible of Indian Cinema and said, “If my son Meer ever want to know about the cinema in the future, then he have to see Kamal Haasan’s work. He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema. I always owe him. I want to work with you sir someday , I will crack a script and come to you sir.”

Beside this another biggest factor that connects Shankar and Atlee is that Atlee had worked as an assistant director in Shankar Shanmugham’s ‘Enthiran’ (2010) and ‘Nanban’ (2012).

On the work front:

Tamil filmmaker Atlee made his first Hindi film titled 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan last year. It was among the biggest films of 2023 and won the hearts of the audience. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his next with Salman Khan. Now, we hear that the filmmaker is all set to pull off a major casting coup by bringing two of India's biggest superstar together for his film- Salman Khan and Rajinikanth.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is in talks with both actors to get them on board for his next. A source informed the entertainment portal that a meeting between Atlee, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth will happen next month. Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board," a trade source told the portal.

The filmmaker on the work front is gearing up for the release of his next film as a producer ‘Baby John’. The film directed by Atlee’s assistant Kalees feature Varun Dhawan in the lead.

