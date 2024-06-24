A mega casting coup! Atlee to bring together Salman Khan and Rajinikanth for his next 

Jawan director Atlee is all set to pull off a major casting coup for his next with Salman Khan and Rajinikanth taking charge for his next

Tamil filmmaker Atlee made his first Hindi film titled 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan last year. It was among the biggest films of 2023 and won the hearts of the audience. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his next with Salman Khan. Now, we hear that the filmmaker is all set to pull off a major casting coup by bringing two of India's biggest superstar together for his film- Salman Khan and Rajinikanth.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is in talks with both actors to get them on board for his next. A source informed the entertainment portal that a meeting between Atlee, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth will happen next month. Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board," a trade source told the portal.

The makers plan on taking the film on floors by the end of this year. The film is yet untitled. "Salman Khan aims to start Atlee film after wrapping up Sikandar. Superstar Rajinikanth on the other hand will take this up after Coolie. It is a combination to be remembered for generations'" the trade source informed.

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of 'Sikandar'. The film heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, after Jawan', Atlee was supposed to work with Allu Arjun. However, after not getting the actor’s approval, he pitched a new idea to Salman Khan, which the Bollywood superstar really liked. It is also reported that Atlee's substantial paycheck was a concern for Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind.

Meanwhile, Atlee is also awaiting the release of his film 'Baby John' with John Abraham in the lead. The filmmaker is associated with the film in the capacity of a producer.