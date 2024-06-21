Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Putting our stories on the map

Updated on: 22 June,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Kaala featuring in BFI’s 25 greatest films of 21st century, Huma proud that Indian artistes are contributing to global conversation

The Tamil movie, led by Rajinikanth, explored the theme of social justice

Earlier in the week, the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine released its list of Films of the Century. Rajinikanth’s Kaala (2018) was recognised as one of the 25 best films made between 2000 and 2024. For leading lady Huma Qureshi, it’s a proud moment to have the Tamil social drama recognised internationally.


“Having Kaala included on this prestigious list alongside such international cinematic giants is gratifying. It proves to me the power of storytelling that transcends language and culture,” she says. In 2019, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)—which saw her in a crucial role—was the only Indian movie to feature in The Guardian’s list of 100 Best Films of the 21st Century.



Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala explored themes of social justice and displacement. Qureshi portrayed Zareena, who shared a complex romantic history with protagonist Karikaalan. “I loved how the character was written.

This recognition belongs to everyone who poured their heart and soul into this project.” The actor is also aware that the international acclaim shows that Indian cinema is on a par with movies being made around the globe. She says, “These international accolades open doors for Indian cinema and for artistes like myself to contribute to the global conversation.”

